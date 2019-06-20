US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round

Y.Putintseva VS D.Vekic

31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 17
LIVE - Yulia Putintseva - Donna Vekic

US Open women - 31 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yulia Putintseva and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yulia Putintseva
Yulia
Putintseva
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
39
Previous matches
Donna Vekic
Donna
Vekic
CroatiaCroatia
  • Height (m)
    1.79
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    23
WTA ranking
23
Previous matches
