US Open women
Singles | 3rd Round
Y.Putintseva VS D.Vekic
31 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 17
LIVE - Yulia Putintseva - Donna Vekic
US Open women - 31 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yulia Putintseva and Donna Vekic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yulia
Putintseva
Putintseva
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking39
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
A.Sabalenka
3
63
Y.Putintseva✓
6
77
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
Y.Putintseva✓
6
6
M.Brengle
3
3
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
77
6
Y.Putintseva
62
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
4
3
S.Stephens✓
2
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
2
77
3
Y.Putintseva✓
6
63
6
View more matches
Donna
Vekic
Vekic
Croatia
- Height (m)1.79
- Weight (Kg)64
- Age23
WTA ranking23
Previous matches
US Open women
Singles
2nd Round
K.Kanepi
5
3
D.Vekic✓
7
6
US Open women
Singles
1st Round
R.Hogenkamp
64
3
D.Vekic✓
77
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
3rd Round
V.Williams✓
2
6
6
D.Vekic
6
3
3
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
D.Vekic✓
6
7
V.Azarenka
2
5
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
K.Siniaková
4
3
D.Vekic✓
6
6
View more matches
