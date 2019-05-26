US Open women
Singles | 1st Round
Y.Putintseva VS M.Brengle
27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 13
Match
LIVE - Yulia Putintseva - Madison Brengle
US Open women - 27 August 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Yulia Putintseva and Madison Brengle live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Yulia
Putintseva
Putintseva
Kazakhstan
- Height (m)1.63
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age24
WTA ranking39
Previous matches
WTA New York
Singles
1st Round
L.Zhu✓
77
6
Y.Putintseva
62
4
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Putintseva
6
4
3
S.Stephens✓
2
6
6
WTA Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
J.Ostapenko
2
77
3
Y.Putintseva✓
6
63
6
WTA Toronto
Singles
1st Round
C.Wozniacki✓
6
6
Y.Putintseva
4
2
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
V.Golubic✓
6
77
Y.Putintseva
4
63
View more matches
Madison
Brengle
Brengle
United States
- Height (m)1.68
- Weight (Kg)60
- Age29
WTA ranking78
Previous matches
WTA San Jose
Singles
2nd Round
A.Anisimova✓
6
6
M.Brengle
2
2
WTA San Jose
Singles
1st Round
M.Brengle✓
6
6
A.Petkovic
0
3
Wimbledon women
Singles
2nd Round
M.Brengle
3
4
K.Muchová✓
6
6
Wimbledon women
Singles
1st Round
M.Vondroušová
4
4
M.Brengle✓
6
6
Roland-Garros women
Singles
1st Round
M.Brengle
2
3
K.Plíšková✓
6
6
View more matches
