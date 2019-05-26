US Open women
Singles | 1st Round

Y.Putintseva VS M.Brengle

27 August 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 13
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Yulia Putintseva - Madison Brengle

US Open women - 27 August 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Yulia Putintseva and Madison Brengle live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 27 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Yulia Putintseva
Yulia
Putintseva
KazakhstanKazakhstan
  • Height (m)
    1.63
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    24
WTA ranking
39
Previous matches
View more matches
Madison Brengle
Madison
Brengle
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.68
  • Weight (Kg)
    60
  • Age
    29
WTA ranking
78
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Wimbledon - Despondent Naomi Osaka seeks to rediscover her happy place

Wimbledon women
01/07/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Yulia Putintseva stuns Naomi Osaka in huge Wimbledon shock

Wimbledon women
01/07/2019

Naomi Osaka stunned by Yulia Putintseva in Birmingham

Nature Valley Classic
20/06/2019

French Open 2019: Karolina Pliskova eases through against Madison Brengle

Roland-Garros women
26/05/2019