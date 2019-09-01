Getty Images
Konta edges past Pliskova to reach first US Open quarter-final
Johanna Konta took her second match point to beat Karolina Pliskova 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 and reach the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time.
Konta broke Pliskova early in the first set, but the Czech fought her way back into it, dominating the tie-break 7-1.
But the British number one regrouped for the second set.
The third set proved to be incredibly tight, but Konta got the decisive break to allow her the opportunity to serve for the match.
This is the first time Konta has reached this stage of the US Open - and her Slam third quarter-final in a row.
More to follow.
