Bianca Andreescu aiming high: 'I want to surpass Serena'

Bianca Andreescu is not going to rest on her laurels and admits she wants to surpass Serena in career wins.

Andreescu shocked the world when she beat Serena Williams in last year's US Open final to become the first-ever Canadian Grand Slam singles champion.

As she prepares to defend her title at Flushing Meadows - the US Open is still scheduled to go ahead on August 31 despite the ongoing problems around the coronavirus pandemic - the 20-year-old insists she is no flash in the pan.

Tennis Andy Murray criticises Novak Djokovic: 'We need to respect the rules' 2 HOURS AGO

Play Icon WATCH 'Best and worst year of my life' - Andreescu on breakthorugh 2019 00:02:05

"I want to surpass Serena [Williams] and her wins. Maybe even Chrissy Evert, who knows? Margaret Court," she told CNN Sport.

I like to dream big; it gives me more motivation to actually step on the court and continue doing what I'm doing.

The Canadian is relishing the opportunity to defend her title, even though many players have expressed their concerns about the US Open going ahead. Spectators will not be allowed to attend, however.

"I actually didn't think tennis would come back so soon just because it's such an international sport but, honestly, I'm just super happy to go back there and hopefully defend my title," she said.

"I know everyone involved is going to do their best to keep everyone as safe as possible. Just looking at all the other sports, I think it's time for tennis to come back."

Tennis Tennis-Australia to take 'learnings' from Adria Tour shutdown - official 3 HOURS AGO