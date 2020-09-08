The USA's Jennifer Brady blitzed Yulia Putintseva with a swift straight-sets win to reach the semi-final of the US Open, 6-3, 6-2.

The 28th seed hit brilliantly from the start, using her aggression on serve, and dismantling the Kazakh's backhand.

