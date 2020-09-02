An absolutely emphatic performance from France’s Caroline Garcia saw her hammer the women’s top seed Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 7-6(2).

Garcia was imperious in the first set, hitting 15 winners and hardly giving her opponent a second to think.

Pliskova, who said the Frenchwoman had “nothing unbeatable” before the match was completely shell-shocked.

The Czech hit just one winner and won just seven points in a brutal opening set.

Despite being broken in the opening game, Pliskova gathered herself in the second set and found the crucial break in the eighth and forced a tie-break.

Both players were broken early but all of a sudden Garcia exploded, breaking three more times on her way to a 7-2 win to secure a straight sets victory.

The Frenchwoman’s win highlights the strength of depth in the women’s tour right now.

Garcia, who Andy Murray once labelled as a future world number one, is currently ranked 50th in the world but is a former top-ten ranker, and will face Jennifer Brady in the next round.

