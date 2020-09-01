Garbine Muguruza recovered from a slow start to beat Nao Hibino and reach the second round of the US Open.

The two-time Grand Slam champion, who has never made it past the fourth round in New York, won 6-4 6-4.

Playing under the roof on Louis Armstrong Stadium as rain fell on the outside courts, Muguruza fell 4-1 behind in the opening set against the world No 78.

But she found her range in time to clinch the set before making it seven games in a row to move 2-0 ahead in the second set.

Hibino battled to stay in the contest, staving off breaking points and a match point, but Muguruza eventually secured victory.

