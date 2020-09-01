Johanna Konta held her nerve against Heather Watson in a tight first-set tie-break before cruising through to the second round of the US Open courtesy of a 7-6(7) 6-1 win.

US Open Konta expects 'really tough' British clash against Watson 11 HOURS AGO

Konta, whose best showing at Flushing Meadows was reaching the quarter-finals in 2019, was pushed all the way in the first set – fending off six set points – before pulling away via a dominant second-set performance.

British No 1 Konta had served for the first set at 5-4 but a resolute Watson broke and forced a tie-break. In fact, Watson, 28, had six opportunities to take the first set – two in game 12 and four more in the tie-break that followed – but it was Konta who took a one-set advantage at the first time of asking.

And from there it was all Konta, who was on the cusp of bageling her Fed Cup team-mate in the second set before eventually taking it 6-1.

Tennis Andy Murray and Johanna Konta to feature in Battle of the Brits exhibition 23/07/2020 AT 12:19