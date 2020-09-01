American wildcard Katrina Scott won her first tour-level main draw match to reach the second round of the US Open.
The 16-year-old beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva 7-6(3) 6-2 to set up a meeting with fellow American Amanda Anisimova, who won in straight sets against Viktoriya Tomova.
Wimbledon
Konta battles to victory over Vikhlyantseva, sets up Cibulkova clash
Scott is playing a tour-level event for the first time, having been given a late wildcard following several withdrawals.
She has only been competing as a professional for a year and was part of the USA team that won the Junior Fed Cup in 2019, and reached the quarter-finals of junior US Open and the round of 16 of junior Wimbledon last year.
US Open women
Konta cruises through after tough opening set against Watson
US Open women
Muguruza and Mertens reach US Open second round