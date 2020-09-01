American wildcard Katrina Scott won her first tour-level main draw match to reach the second round of the US Open.

The 16-year-old beat Natalia Vikhlyantseva 7-6(3) 6-2 to set up a meeting with fellow American Amanda Anisimova, who won in straight sets against Viktoriya Tomova.

Scott is playing a tour-level event for the first time, having been given a late wildcard following several withdrawals.

She has only been competing as a professional for a year and was part of the USA team that won the Junior Fed Cup in 2019, and reached the quarter-finals of junior US Open and the round of 16 of junior Wimbledon last year.

