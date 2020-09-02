"I couldn’t move well, I couldn’t swing as I wanted," the 30-year-old Czech said. "I’m really happy that I found the way. I really had to fight." (Petra Kvitova continued her perfect start to the 2020 US Open as she beat Kateryna Kozlova 7-6(3), 6-2 on Wednesday.
The Ukrainian made things difficult for her more experienced opponent in the first set, even if she had to battle on multiple occasions on her own serve.
However she struggled on her own serve in the tie break and couldn't stop the break coming as Kvitova took the opening set.
From that point things became a bit more of a formality.
Kvitova broke in the first game of the second and then again in the fifth as she wrapped up a comfortable victory.
She will face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula and Kristen Flipkens.