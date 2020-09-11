Eurosport tennis expert Mats Wilander believes another Grand Slam title may elude Serena Williams as the top players on the WTA tour have overtaken her.

Serena will have just two weeks to shake off the disappointment of losing to Victoria Azarenka in the US Open semi-final in three sets on Thursday night and resume her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the French Open.

The 38-year-old remains one title behind Margaret Court's all-time record since winning her 23rd Grand Slam singles trophy at the Australian Open in January 2017. Williams has lost four Grand Slam finals since returning to the circuit in 2018 following the birth of her daughter and once again fell short on Thursday.

Wilander feels the American no longer possesses the quality required to make it to number 24.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner told Eurosport on Thursday: "Serena could have well won this match, she was leading. I think she just needs to keep plugging away, she might get one but the younger players seem to be getting better and better and going away from her a little bit.

"I think her dream is to win a Slam, I don’t think it’s the 24th title. I think she knows she’s the best ever and I think she just wants to win again. I don’t think it matters to any of them – Roger, Rafa – not while they are playing anyway.

"Serena hates to lose, wants to keep playing because she enjoys the competition and life. Is she choking because she wants to win a 24th title? Or is she just not good enough any more? That’s the big question.

Personally, I just don’t think she’s quite good enough any more.

"I don’t see it as choking because she’s been so far away from these finals and tournaments."

He added: "Serena isn’t as good as she used to be. "The rest of the field is better and they all feel they can beat her. She finds it tough to beat the better players 6-2, 6-2 any more.

"The locker room now realises that they have a chance against her. She’s still very good, just not great any more."

