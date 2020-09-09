Serena Williams kept her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title alive as she came from a set down to beat Tsvetana Pironkova and reach the US Open semi-finals.

The six-time champion fired down 20 aces as she won 4-6 6-3 6-2 - her third successive three-set win.

She will face either Victoria Azarenka or Elise Mertens in her 14th US Open semi-final.

