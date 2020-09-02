20-year-old Varvara Gracheva produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Grand Slam history on Wednesday as she came back from 6-1, 5-1 down to beat 30th seed Kristina Mladenovic.

For the vast majority of the encounter it looked as if the experienced Mladenovic would enjoy a comfortable win over her novice opponent.

Yet Gracheva, playing in her first Grand Slam, somehow dug into the depth of her inner strength and started to fight back.

At 5-1 down she broke back but Mladenovic put her under pressure immediately, earning the chance of four match points.

But Gracheva wouldn’t give in, she held and forced a tie break, where she dominated her clearly rattled opponent.

At this stage Mladenovic had fallen to pieces and incredibly Gracheva proceeded to bagel her to win the third.

Next up for the talented youngster is Croatia’s Petra Martic.

