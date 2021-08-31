Emma Raducanu backed up her impressive Wimbledon run with a first main-draw win at the US Open as she beat Stefanie Voegele in the first round.

Britain’s Raducanu was one of the stories of the first week of Wimbledon as she made the fourth round without dropping a set.

She was set to face Jennifer Brady in her opener in New York after coming through qualifying, but the American pulled out due to injury.

And Raducanu, 18, saw off Brady’s replacement Voegele 6-2 6-3 in an hour and 20 minutes.

The Brit broke three times as she raced through the opening set of the match.

The second set was closer, but two breaks of serve helped Raducanu over the line.

She finished the match with 24 winners and 18 unforced errors and will next face a rematch against Zhang Shuai. The pair met at the Silicon Valley Classic earlier this month and Zhang won in straight sets.

