Emma Raducanu powered into the third round of the US Open with a dominant 6-2 6-4 win over Shuai Zhang.

The Brit raised her profile with a run to the second week of Wimbledon, and she is one match away from following suit in New York.

Raducanu impressed from the back of the court, with her power and depth proving too strong for the world number 49.

The 18-year-old set the tone with a break to love in the opening game, while Zhang did not help her cause with a double fault and weak effort on serve.

Raducanu broke again in fifth game. She showed tremendous resilience to force a string of deuces before producing a stunning forehand winner to break - and she held to love to close out the opening set in 30 minutes.

Zhang started the second set with a similar effort to the first, as a double fault put her in a hole and Raducanu broke to take firm control of the contest.

Raducanu consolidated the break by holding serve in the second game.

Zhang found Raducanu in no mood to take her foot off the gas, and the teenager secured a double break in the third game of the second set with a powerful winner from the baseline.

Staring defeat in the face, Zhang opened her shoulders and some excellent hitting on the forehand wing earned her a surprise brek.

Raducanu had the safety blanket of the second break, and she steadied the ship to hold serve in the eighth to move within one game of victory.

Zhang did what she had to do by forcing Raducanu to serve out for the match; the teenager held her nerve to close out the match in and hour and 21 minutes.

Raducau faces Sara Sorribes Tormo in round three.

