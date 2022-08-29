Amanda Anisimova - Yulia Putintseva
A. Anisimova vs Y. Putintseva | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
A. Anisimova (24)
Y. Putintseva
from 23:00
Players Overview
AmandaAnisimova
United States
- WTA ranking24
- WTA points1900
- Age20
- Height1.8m
- Weight68kg
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
- WTA ranking38
- WTA points1295
- Age27
- Height1.63m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
A. Anisimova
Y. Putintseva
