Amanda Anisimova - Yulia Putintseva

A. Anisimova vs Y. Putintseva | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
A. Anisimova (24)
Y. Putintseva
from 23:00
Players Overview

Amanda-Anisimova-headshot
AmandaAnisimova
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking24
  • WTA points1900
  • Age20
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight68kg
Yulia-Putintseva-headshot
YuliaPutintseva
Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan
  • WTA ranking38
  • WTA points1295
  • Age27
  • Height1.63m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

A. Anisimova

Y. Putintseva

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE MATCH: Amanda Anisimova vs Yulia Putintseva

US Open women - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open women Tennis match between Amanda Anisimova and Yulia Putintseva live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 29 August 2022.

