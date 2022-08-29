Andrea Petkovic - Belinda Bencic
A. Petkovic vs B. Bencic | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
A. Petkovic
B. Bencic (13)
from 23:00
Players Overview
AndreaPetkovic
Germany
- WTA ranking104
- WTA points606
- Age34
- Height1.8m
- Weight70kg
BelindaBencic
Switzerland
- WTA ranking13
- WTA points2635
- Age25
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
5 matches
4
Wins
Recent matches
A. Petkovic
B. Bencic
