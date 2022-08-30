Beatriz Haddad Maia - Bianca Andreescu

B. Haddad Maia vs B. Andreescu | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
B. Haddad Maia (15)
B. Haddad Maia (15)
B. Andreescu
B. Andreescu
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Beatriz-Haddad Maia-headshot
BeatrizHaddad Maia
Brazil
Brazil
  • WTA ranking15
  • WTA points2317
  • Age26
  • Height1.85m
  • Weight78kg
Bianca-Andreescu-headshot
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking48
  • WTA points1082
  • Age22
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

B. Haddad Maia

B. Andreescu

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

D. Snigur
D. Snigur
R. Marino
R. Marino
from 23:00
A. Schmiedlová
A. Schmiedlová
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
from 23:00
M. Keys (20)
M. Keys (20)
C. Giorgi
C. Giorgi
from 23:00
G. Ruse
G. Ruse
C. Gauff (12)
C. Gauff (12)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE MATCH: Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Bianca Andreescu

US Open women - 30 August 2022

Follow the US Open women Tennis match between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 30 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.