Cori Gauff - Caroline Garcia
C. Gauff vs C. Garcia | US Open
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 05.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
C. Gauff (12)
C. Garcia (17)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CoriGauff
United States
- WTA ranking12
- WTA points2687
- Age18
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
CarolineGarcia
France
- WTA ranking17
- WTA points2220
- Age28
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2 matches
0
Wins
Recent matches
C. Gauff
C. Garcia
Related matches
Women's Singles / Quarter-final
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920