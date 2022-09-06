Iga Swiatek - Jessica Pegula
I. Swiatek vs J. Pegula | US Open
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 06.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
J. Pegula (8)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
IgaSwiatek
Poland
- WTA ranking1
- WTA points8605
- Age21
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking8
- WTA points3201
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
3 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
I. Swiatek
J. Pegula
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920