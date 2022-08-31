Iga Swiatek - Sloane Stephens
I. Swiatek vs S. Stephens | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
S. Stephens
from 23:00
Players Overview
IgaSwiatek
Poland
- WTA ranking1
- WTA points8605
- Age21
- Height1.76m
- Weight-
SloaneStephens
United States
- WTA ranking51
- WTA points1066
- Age29
- Height1.7m
- Weight64kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
I. Swiatek
S. Stephens
