Iga Swiatek - Sloane Stephens

I. Swiatek vs S. Stephens | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
I. Swiatek (1)
I. Swiatek (1)
S. Stephens
S. Stephens
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
  • WTA ranking1
  • WTA points8605
  • Age21
  • Height1.76m
  • Weight-
Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking51
  • WTA points1066
  • Age29
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight64kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Iga-Swiatek-headshot
IgaSwiatek
Poland
Poland
Sloane-Stephens-headshot
SloaneStephens
United States
United States
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

I. Swiatek

S. Stephens

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 2

X. Wang
X. Wang
3
M. Sakkari (3)
M. Sakkari (3)
4
O. Jabeur (5)
O. Jabeur (5)
6
E. Mandlik
E. Mandlik
5
V. Kužmová
V. Kužmová
5
S. Rogers (31)
S. Rogers (31)
5
D. Snigur
D. Snigur
R. Marino
R. Marino
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

Latest news

US Open women

Top seed Swiatek eases past Paolini in straight sets

16 hours ago

LIVE MATCH: Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens

US Open women - 31 August 2022

Follow the US Open women Tennis match between Iga Swiatek and Sloane Stephens live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 31 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.