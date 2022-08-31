Karolína Plíšková - Marie Bouzková
K. Plíšková vs M. Bouzková | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
K. Plíšková (22)
M. Bouzková
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
KarolínaPlíšková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking22
- WTA points2007
- Age30
- Height1.86m
- Weight-
MarieBouzková
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking41
- WTA points1252
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
K. Plíšková
M. Bouzková
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920