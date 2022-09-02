2022 US Open live – 23-time major winner Serena Williams faces Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic for a place in round four at Flushing Meadows
A. Tomljanovic vs S. Williams | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 03.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Live
In Progress
A. Tomljanovic
6
S. Williams
5
01.03
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 5-6 TOMLJANOVIC
Momentum shift!
Ajla is ice cool out there and hitting the ball quite beautifully. The Aussie conjures up two bites at the break with a sumptuous forehand to the corner and then claims the game on her second opportunity with as clean a backhand down the line as you’re likely to see.
01.01
SAMSONOVA AWAITS THE WINNER
00.58
WILLIAMS 5-5 TOMLJANOVIC
Williams sizzles a backhand up the line to press at 15-30 but the Aussie responds with one of her own and goes on to square the set with a wicked serve.
00.55
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 5-4 TOMLJANOVIC
Serena may be seen as the GOAT but she’s also human.
The nerves kick in and she begins to unravel after a second ace of the match appeared to have settled her at 30-30. Instead, she gets her footwork wrong approaching a backhand and clunks it into the net. Tomljanovic produces great depth on her return on the break point and Williams drills a forehand just long to offer up a lifeline.
00.52
00.49
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 5-3 TOMLJANOVIC
Lift off! Tomljanovic can’t buy a first serve and Serena jumps all over her second serve to emphatically break to love. The six-time US Open champion will now serve for the set.
00.46
WILLIAMS 4-3 TOMLJANOVIC
It’s hard to believe Serena has barely been on the WTA Tour in the past year. She is playing such bold, attacking tennis. There’s a freedom to her game that is really capturing the imagination of the crowd.
A brave second serve at 0-15 lays the foundation for an excellent hold that she clinches with a crisp backhand up the line proves too good.
00.43
00.41
WILLIAMS 3-3 TOMLJANOVIC
Serena goes on the attack, unleashing a barrage of relentless power that Ajla does remarkably well to absorb and repel.
The American has big chances, somehow blowing a drive volley with her opponent beaten and then missing a backhand by a whisker. It proves key to the hold as the Aussie edges through to reach parity.
00.36
WILLIAMS 3-2 TOMLJANOVIC
A first ace of the night and an absolute howitzer of a backhand up the line have the crowd purring as Serena withstands a late rally from the energetic Aussie to stay in front.
The first serve percentage is pretty woeful right now, so she'll be delighted not to have endured some tougher moments.
00.31
WILLIAMS 2-2 TOMLJANOVIC
That’s an important settler for the Aussie. Her lightning start was well and truly checked there, but she shrugs it off to outlast her opponent in some blistering baseline rallies and level with her own love hold.
00.26
WILLIAMS 2-1 TOMLJANOVIC
There it is! That famous Serena serve makes a late entrance as she crunches down two to help her finish off a love hold.
00.24
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 1-1 TOMLJANOVIC
Boom! The volume dial just flew out of control. Serena delivers an immediate response, breaking to love with an equally impressive, dialled in return game.
00.21
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 0-1 TOMLJANOVIC
The 29-year-old Aussie silences Ashe inside three minutes.
Serena can’t find a first serve and looks edgy throughout a game where she actually produces the best shot; a no-look touch volley at the net.
Ajla’s deep, powerhouse returns catch the American off guard and she earns an instant break when Serena blocks long.
00.17
READY? SET.... PLAY!
Serena will serve first.
00.12
'PRESSURE IS A PRIVILEGE'
Ajla looks cool, calm and collected as she stands across from Serena during the coin toss.
Time for the warm-up!
00.10
HERE THEY COME!
Ajla gets a small cheer and a ripple of applause as she arrives on court.
There's then the delay and the big build up that includes a video montage saluting Serena before she emerges to another sensational welcome.
00.05
DON’T UNDERESTIMATE THE AUSSIE
Tomljanovic has won 10 of her last 12 matches and made the last eight of Wimbledon for a second year in a row.
Indeed, the world No.46 is in better recent form than No.2 seed Kontaveit.
00.00
CAN SERENA CLINCH WIN NUMBER 368 AT THE MAJORS?
A win tonight would make her the oldest woman to reach a Grand Slam Round of 16 in the Open Era.
23.55
MCENROE HAILS SERENA AS 'THE GOAT'
Serena Williams has been labelled the “GOAT” by Eurosport’s John McEnroe, after she knocked out Anett Kontaveit in a convincing second round clash.
"... We say she’s in there with Michael Jordan, Lebron James et cetera, Tom Brady, but has there ever been anywhere a better athlete than Serena Williams? She’s right at the top.”
‘GOAT’ Williams showed ‘seriously high quality’ in second round win - McEnroe