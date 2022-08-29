Ann Li - Camila Osorio

A. Li vs C. Osorio | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 13
Not started
A. Li
A. Li
C. Osorio
C. Osorio
from 16:00
Players Overview

Ann-Li-headshot
AnnLi
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking66
  • WTA points909
  • Age22
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-
Camila-Osorio-headshot
CamilaOsorio
Colombia
Colombia
  • WTA ranking70
  • WTA points866
  • Age20
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ann-Li-headshot
AnnLi
United States
United States
Camila-Osorio-headshot
CamilaOsorio
Colombia
Colombia
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

A. Li

C. Osorio

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

