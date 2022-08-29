Claire Liu - Anastasia Potapova
C. Liu vs A. Potapova | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
C. Liu
A. Potapova
from 23:00
Players Overview
ClaireLiu
United States
- WTA ranking82
- WTA points730
- Age22
- Height-
- Weight-
AnastasiaPotapova
Russia
- WTA ranking52
- WTA points1066
- Age21
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
C. Liu
A. Potapova
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920