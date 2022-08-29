CoCo Vandeweghe - Maryna Zanevska
C. Vandeweghe vs M. Zanevska | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 11
Not started
C. Vandeweghe
M. Zanevska
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
CoCoVandeweghe
United States
- WTA ranking121
- WTA points513
- Age30
- Height1.85m
- Weight70kg
MarynaZanevska
Belgium
- WTA ranking97
- WTA points650
- Age29
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
C. Vandeweghe
M. Zanevska
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920