2022 US Open women’s singles result: Serena Williams opens 'farewell' tournament with convincing round one victory over Danka Kovinic
D. Kovinic vs S. Williams | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 30.08.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Completed
D. Kovinic
3
3
S. Williams
6
6
GAME, SET AND MATCH! – WILLIAMS 6-3 6-3 KOVINIC
She has done it! Serena keeps her dream of a seventh US Open title and record-equalling 24th major alive with a straight sets win, breaking to love to get the job done in one hour and 39 minutes. The American looked nervous in the early stages but proved far too good in the end. She will meet the No.2 seed, Kontaveit next.
WILLIAMS 6-3 5-3 KOVINIC
One game away! Serena’s serve is night and day from the opening few games of the match. It’s really firing on all cylinders now and she caps another swashbuckling hold with a venomous backhand up the line.
WILLIAMS 6-3 4-3 KOVINIC
That was much needed. Kovinic finds some big first serves to clock up some cheap points before notching up a hold to 30 to stay in touch.
WILLIAMS 6-3 4-2 KOVINIC
Serena has the crowd gasping in delight as she defends a series of passes at the net, but she can’t quite punch away a winner and Kovinic has a slight glimmer at 15-30. Her hopes are soon dashed though as the famous big serve once again kicks into life to help the American consolidate.
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 6-3 3-2 KOVINIC
Serena knocks on that door once more – and this time Kovinic can’t hit her way out of danger. It’s a break to 15 and it’s looking more and more likely we are going to see more of SW in this tournament…
WILLIAMS 6-3 2-2 KOVINIC
Too good. Serena is far more fluid on serve now and Kovinic isn’t getting much of a look-in. A clinical one-two punch clinches a routine love hold.
WILLIAMS 6-3 1-2 KOVINIC
Déjà vu. Williams conjures up a couple of break points with a devilish drive volley but once again Kovinic hits clutch mode to stave off what would have been a huge blow to her hopes.
WILLIAMS 6-3 1-1 KOVINIC
There it is… that famous Serena roar! The American lets her emotion pour out after outlasting Kovinic in a lung-bursting rally to move 40-15 up. She gulps in the air and composes herself ahead of the next point which is far more comfortable as she nails a wide ace to clinch the hold.
WILLIAMS 6-3 0-1 KOVINIC
That’s an important hold. Williams ups the ante and has two break point chances right at the start of Set 2, but Danka manages to fend off the onslaught to wriggle out of danger and nudge the board in her favour.
SET! – WILLIAMS 6-3 KOVINIC
Serena does it the hard way, but she gets the job done in the end. The 23-time major winner saves three break back points before a series of howitzer serves sees her claim the opener on her second set point in 55 minutes.
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 5-3 KOVINIC
Boom! Serena has really stepped it up in the last few games and now she’s closing in on the set. A sizzling, deep return conjures up triple break point and Kovinic can’t rally to fend off the danger, lashing a backhand just wide to drop a key service game to love.
WILLIAMS 4-3 KOVINIC
Scoreboard pressure anyone? Serena choose the opportune moment to conjure up her best hold of the match so far, crunching through a game to love to nudge in front.
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 3-3 KOVINIC
Danka finds herself up against it when Serena chases down a drop shot and crunches a forehand winner to clock up two break points. The Montenegrin responds with clutch tennis, nailing an ace down the T and a crisp forehand winner to fend off both, but is soon faced by a third. This time she blinks via a double fault and we are all square once again.
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 2-3 KOVINIC
It’s a battle but Serena is trying to feed on the positivity of the crowd to edge her through. Once again she struggles for rhythm on serve with a fifth double fault before another tight forehand thuds into the net to offer up ANOTHER break point. The veteran American saves it with a huge serve and then lands an ace but can’t get over the line. Kovinic digs her heels in to force another BP and clenches her fist in delight when SW lashes a backhand just wide.
WILLIAMS 2-2 KOVINIC
Kovinic consolidates with a game to 30 and levels the match. The Montenegrin looks the more assured so far. She’s not been flustered by the magnitude of the occasion.
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 2-1 KOVINIC
Danka bites back! Serena’s forehand falters on a couple of occasions and it proves decisive as Kovinic snares the instant break back on her second opportunity of the game. Williams has struggled with her serve up to now with the double fault counter already sitting at four.
BREAK! – WILLIAMS 2-0 KOVINIC
Lift off! Serena digs out a short forehand to catch her opponent out and make deuce. The Montenegrin then double faults to offer up a break point, which SW duly converts with some superb defence at the net that she backs up with a blistering drive-volley winner.
WILLIAMS 1-0 KOVINIC
That’s a superb recovery. Serena’s nerves jangle early on as she chucks in a couple of double faults and a miscued forehand to cough up two break points. The American finds form in the next rally with some dominant forehands before a pair of aces put her in the driving seat from deuce. Kovinic has a chance with mid-court forehand to keep the pressure on but dumps it into the net to leave the crowd with roaring with delight.
HERE WE GO!
Williams will serve first.