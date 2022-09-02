Garbiñe Muguruza - Petra Kvitová
G. Muguruza vs P. Kvitová | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
G. Muguruza (9)
P. Kvitová (21)
from 23:00
Players Overview
GarbiñeMuguruza
Spain
- WTA ranking10
- WTA points2886
- Age28
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
PetraKvitová
Czech Republic
- WTA ranking21
- WTA points2077
- Age32
- Height1.82m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
5 matches
5
Wins
Recent matches
G. Muguruza
P. Kvitová
