Harmony Tan - Bianca Andreescu

H. Tan vs B. Andreescu | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
H. Tan
H. Tan
B. Andreescu
B. Andreescu
from 16:00
Players Overview

Harmony-Tan-headshot
HarmonyTan
France
France
  • WTA ranking112
  • WTA points573
  • Age24
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Bianca-Andreescu-headshot
BiancaAndreescu
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking48
  • WTA points1082
  • Age22
  • Height1.7m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

H. Tan

B. Andreescu

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE MATCH: Harmony Tan vs Bianca Andreescu

US Open women - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open women Tennis match between Harmony Tan and Bianca Andreescu live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

