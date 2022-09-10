2022 US Open women’s singles final live: World No.1 Iga Swiatek faces in-form Ons Jabeur in a showdown for the trophy in New York
I. Swiatek vs O. Jabeur | US Open
Women's Singles | Final | 10.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Completed
I. Swiatek (1)
6
77
O. Jabeur (5)
2
65
Advertisement
Ad
23.11
SWIATEK STATS
- Iga is the second female player in the Open Era to win her first six sets in Grand Slam finals after Lindsay Davenport.
- She is the first player to win 7+ titles in a single season (Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome, Roland Garros and US Open) since Serena Williams in 2014.
- The Pole is the first player since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win 2+ Grand Slam titles in a single campaign.
- Iga is the 10th female player to win the US Open and Roland Garros in the same year in the Open Era after M. Court, B. J. King, C. Evert, M. Navratilova, S. Graf, M. Seles, A. Sanchez Vicario, S. Williams and J. Henin.
23.08
GAME, SET AND MATCH! – SWIATEK 6-2 7-6 JABEUR
The World No.1 is triumphant! The 21-year-old Pole claims her maiden US Open title and her third major overall with an excellent victory over soon-to-be World No.2 Ons Jabeur.
The top seed dominated from the start and stood up to the Tunisian’s second-set fight back to prevail in the tie break by a 7-5 scoreline and clinch overall success in one hour and 50 minutes.
Image credit: Getty Images
23.07
MATCH POINT SWIATEK
Iga nails a sizzling forehand up the line to level at 5-5 in the TB.
Ons then nets a tame forehand and it's a second MP for the Pole...
23.05
23.03
TIE-BREAK LATEST: JABEUR 2-4 SWIATEK
The World No.1 is ever so close now. Ons has tried to dictate but some loose mistakes off her forehand have given Swiatek the edge.
22.59
SWIATEK 6-2 6-6 JABEUR
What. A. Hold!
Jabeur saves match point and forces the tie break from deuce. Incredible spirit from the No.5 seed.
22.54
SWIATEK 6-2 6-5 JABEUR
Swiatek serves her way through a twitchy game where she edged one of the most fun points of the contest. Both players improvised and kept an engaging rally alive with superb guess-work, before Ons netted a forehand trying to chase down another Iga piledriver.
22.51
22.48
SWIATEK 6-2 5-5 JABEUR
How’s your nerve Ons? The Tunisian is just two points from defeat at 15-30 but stands up to the heat and reels off the next three points to level the set.
22.45
SWIATEK 6-2 5-4 JABEUR
That is some effort from the Tunisian and she is so close to hitting the front, but Swiatek plays her get out of jail free card to somehow come through arguably the most significant game of the match.
Ons falls over and fist pumps on the floor winning her first point and then puts together one of her best of the contest when she lures Iga into the net before angling away a volley.
The Pole appears to buckle when she flashes a forehand wide to cough up two break points but begins her escape when Ons sizzles a forehand a fraction long.
Iga makes deuce and then survives a third BP before moving to within a game of lifting the title.
Huge pressure on Jabeur now.
22.34
SWIATEK 6-2 4-4 JABEUR
Well, who saw this coming? Swiatek was on the charge with one hand on the trophy. That may well end up still being the case, but Jabeur has at least made a real fist of this in the second set.
She finally digs out a hold to 30 and we are all square at the business end of the set.
22.32
BREAK! – SWIATEK 6-2 4-3 JABEUR
This second set is proving to be much more of an unpredictable, fun ride.
Swiatek thinks she’s done enough to fend off Jabeur’s pressure by staving off two break points, but Ons manages to attack the Pole’s serve with more vigour and lures an error that hits the tape and bobbles back down on her third.
Now, she simply has to hold serve, something that has proved a tough ask for much of this evening.
22.24
BREAK! – SWIATEK 6-2 4-2 JABEUR
Jabeur sees a forehand sizzle just long and looks away in disgust. She gave it everything there but still coughs up the break.
Swiatek is up to 18 winners now with plenty to choose from if someone’s deciding to make a show reel of her best ones. It may take some time to compile on this evidence!
22.18
BREAK! – SWIATEK 6-2 3-2 JABEUR
Swiatek finally dips and Ons earns one of the roars of the night by snatching the break back. Now, can she make a final of this after all, or is it merely a brief lull from the World No.1?
22.13
SWIATEK 6-2 3-1 JABEUR
Jabeur follows up another unforced forehand error with a double fault to offer up two more break points.
The Tunisian knows they are virtually match points and digs deep to find some clutch tennis from somewhere to reach the sanctuary of deuce.
The No.5 seed then swats away a third before wriggling free of danger to get on the board and keep her fading hopes intact … for now.
22.08
SWIATEK 6-2 3-0 JABEUR
‘Iga, Iga, Iga,’ is the chant from a section of fans clutching Polish scarves. They are loving what they are seeing on Ashe.
The top seed produces some incredible defence on the rare occasion she’s not on the attack and backs up the break in style with a backhand up the line while almost doing the splits.
Image credit: Getty Images
22.06
22.02
BREAK! – SWIATEK 6-2 2-0 JABEUR
Swiatek has read Jabeur’s intentions so quickly and has had no hesitation in storming forward to take charge. She does it again here to break on her second opportunity with a belting backhand up the line after another game to forget for Ons.
The No.5 seed looks unsure of her tactics and clearly feels she cannot hit winners past her speedy opponent. It’s a long way back from here for the Tunisian.
21.58
21.55
SWIATEK 6-2 1-0 JABEUR
Ons sets about trying to engineer a fight back but even when she forces deuce, Iga just hits clutch mode. A fierce forehand once again imprints on the line and ends the game in style for the 21-year-old.