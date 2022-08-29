Kamilla Rakhimova - Caroline Garcia

K. Rakhimova vs C. Garcia | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 17
Not started
K. Rakhimova
C. Garcia (17)
from 16:00
Players Overview

Kamilla-Rakhimova-headshot
KamillaRakhimova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking90
  • WTA points676
  • Age21
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Caroline-Garcia-headshot
CarolineGarcia
France
France
  • WTA ranking17
  • WTA points2220
  • Age28
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

K. Rakhimova

C. Garcia

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE MATCH: Kamilla Rakhimova vs Caroline Garcia

US Open women - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open women Tennis match between Kamilla Rakhimova and Caroline Garcia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

