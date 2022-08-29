Kamilla Rakhimova - Caroline Garcia
K. Rakhimova vs C. Garcia | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 17
Not started
K. Rakhimova
C. Garcia (17)
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
KamillaRakhimova
Russia
- WTA ranking90
- WTA points676
- Age21
- Height-
- Weight-
CarolineGarcia
France
- WTA ranking17
- WTA points2220
- Age28
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
0
Wins
1 match
1
Wins
Recent matches
K. Rakhimova
C. Garcia
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920