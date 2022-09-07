2022 US Open quarter final live: Aryna Sabalenka faces Karolina Pliskova
K. Plíšková vs A. Sabalenka | US Open
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 07.09.2022 | Arthur Ashe Stadium
Live
In Progress
K. Plíšková (22)
1
A. Sabalenka (6)
4
Advertisement
Ad
17.31
PLISKOVA 0-4 SABALENKA
That’s more like it. Sabalenka plays with the freedom of someone with a double break, booming a trio of winners before concluding the hold with a tidy ace.
17.27
BREAK! – PLISKOVA 0-3 SABALENKA
A bad start has just turned into a wretched one for the Czech. She throws in two more double faults and a pair of avoidable errors off the forehand to cough up the double break.
The crowd can’t really get into this one just yet. It’s all about mistakes rather than top-class tennis. Not what you’d expect at the quarter-final stage of a major.
17.22
PLISKOVA 0-2 SABALENKA
These are two big-hitting players who rarely think twice about taking on the ball to attempt a winner. It’s clear that the player that balances it the best with their unforced error count is going to prevail here.
We’ve already seen a split of 11 unforced errors to just two winners and it’s another ugly game that Sabalenka eventually comes through despite a couple of double faults.
17.16
BREAK! – PLISKOVA 0-1 SABALENKA
That’s not the ideal start from Karolina. She makes two rash errors off the forehand and throws in a double fault. Sabalenka corks a backhand winner but it’s all she really needs to do as the Czech coughs up an ugly break.
17.12
READY ... PLAY!
Pliskova will serve first.
17.10
PLISKOVA PULLS NO PUNCHES WITH VERDICT ON HER TENNIS IN 2022
"I thought it was disaster year. Now it's going to be less disaster no matter what happens."
Image credit: Getty Images
17.05
SABALENKA HOPES TO TURN TOUGH 2022 SEASON INTO A MEMORABLE ONE
“It just shows me how good as a competitor I am. Yeah, it was tough. I just kept working, keep trying, keep pushing myself. Here I am, still here at the US Open, still fighting for my dream. We'll see.”
Image credit: Getty Images
17.00
PRE-MATCH PREDICTIONS?
16.55
WHO WILL COMPLETE THE SEMI-FINAL LINE-UP?
Last night Ons Jabeur and Caroline Garcia booked their spots in the last four with their respective victories over Ajla Tomljanovic and Coco Gauff.
Whoever wins this clash at 17.00 BST will meet Iga Swiatek or Jessica Pegula in the other semi-final showdown, which is scheduled to take place at midnight BST.
Garcia powers past Gauff to seal semi-final place and end American’s dream
16.50
H2H
This will be the fifth time the players have locked horns with the match-up finely poised at 2-2.
Image credit: Getty Images
16.45
GOOD AFTERNOON!
Hello and welcome to LIVE updates of the US Open quarter-final clash between No.6 seed Aryna Sabalenka and No.22 seed Karolina Pliskova.
The players are due out on Arthur Ashe Stadium court from 17.00 BST.
Image credit: Eurosport