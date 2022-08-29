Madison Keys - Dayana Yastremska
M. Keys vs D. Yastremska | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Louis Armstrong Stadium
Not started
M. Keys (20)
D. Yastremska
from 16:00
Players Overview
MadisonKeys
United States
- WTA ranking20
- WTA points2128
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
DayanaYastremska
Ukraine
- WTA ranking86
- WTA points707
- Age22
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
Statistics
M. Keys
D. Yastremska
