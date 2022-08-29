Tatjana Maria - Maria Sakkari

T. Maria vs M. Sakkari | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
T. Maria
M. Sakkari (3)
from 16:00
Players Overview

Tatjana-Maria-headshot
TatjanaMaria
Germany
Germany
  • WTA ranking85
  • WTA points711
  • Age35
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight62kg
Maria-Sakkari-headshot
MariaSakkari
Greece
Greece
  • WTA ranking3
  • WTA points4190
  • Age27
  • Height1.72m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

2 matches

1

Wins

Recent matches

T. Maria

M. Sakkari

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE MATCH: Tatjana Maria vs Maria Sakkari

US Open women - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open women Tennis match between Tatjana Maria and Maria Sakkari live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

