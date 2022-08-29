Tatjana Maria - Maria Sakkari
T. Maria vs M. Sakkari | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Grandstand
Not started
T. Maria
M. Sakkari (3)
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
TatjanaMaria
Germany
- WTA ranking85
- WTA points711
- Age35
- Height1.72m
- Weight62kg
MariaSakkari
Greece
- WTA ranking3
- WTA points4190
- Age27
- Height1.72m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2 matches
1
Wins
Recent matches
T. Maria
M. Sakkari
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920