Varvara Gracheva - Petra Martic

V. Gracheva vs P. Martic | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
V. Gracheva
V. Gracheva
P. Martic
P. Martic
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad

Players Overview

Varvara-Gracheva-headshot
VarvaraGracheva
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking72
  • WTA points853
  • Age22
  • Height-
  • Weight-
Petra-Martic-headshot
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
  • WTA ranking54
  • WTA points1049
  • Age31
  • Height1.81m
  • Weight63kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Varvara-Gracheva-headshot
VarvaraGracheva
Russia
Russia
Petra-Martic-headshot
PetraMartic
Croatia
Croatia
0

Wins

4 matches

4

Wins

Recent matches

V. Gracheva

P. Martic

Related matches

Women's Singles / Round 1

A. Li
A. Li
6
3
1
C. Osorio
C. Osorio
1
6
4
T. Maria
T. Maria
4
6
0
M. Sakkari (3)
M. Sakkari (3)
6
3
0
V. Kudermetova (18)
V. Kudermetova (18)
7
5
D. Vekic
D. Vekic
5
2
S. Halep (7)
S. Halep (7)
D. Snigur
D. Snigur
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE MATCH: Varvara Gracheva vs Petra Martic

US Open women - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open women Tennis match between Varvara Gracheva and Petra Martic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season’s hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today’s top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.