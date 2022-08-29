Viktória Kužmová - Sara Sorribes
V. Kužmová vs S. Sorribes | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 10
Not started
V. Kužmová
S. Sorribes
from 16:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
ViktóriaKužmová
Slovakia
- WTA ranking183
- WTA points352
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight67kg
SaraSorribes
Spain
- WTA ranking49
- WTA points1081
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
V. Kužmová
S. Sorribes
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920