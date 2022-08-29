Viktória Kužmová - Sara Sorribes

V. Kužmová vs S. Sorribes | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 10
Not started
V. Kužmová
V. Kužmová
S. Sorribes
S. Sorribes
from 16:00
Players Overview

Viktória-Kužmová-headshot
ViktóriaKužmová
Slovakia
Slovakia
  • WTA ranking183
  • WTA points352
  • Age24
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight67kg
Sara-Sorribes-headshot
SaraSorribes
Spain
Spain
  • WTA ranking49
  • WTA points1081
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE MATCH: Viktória Kužmová vs Sara Sorribes

US Open women - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open women Tennis match between Viktória Kužmová and Sara Sorribes live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

