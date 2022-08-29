Zhang Shuai - Jil Teichmann

S. Zhang vs J. Teichmann | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 13
Not started
from 16:00
Players Overview

Shuai-Zhang-headshot
ShuaiZhang
China
China
  • WTA ranking36
  • WTA points1360
  • Age33
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-
Jil-Teichmann-headshot
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
Switzerland
  • WTA ranking30
  • WTA points1517
  • Age25
  • Height-
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

S. Zhang

J. Teichmann

LIVE MATCH: Zhang Shuai vs Jil Teichmann

US Open women - 29 August 2022

Follow the US Open women Tennis match between Zhang Shuai and Jil Teichmann live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 29 August 2022.

Find up to date US Open women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

