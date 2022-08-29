Zhang Shuai - Jil Teichmann
S. Zhang vs J. Teichmann | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 1 | 29.08.2022 | Court 13
Not started
S. Zhang
J. Teichmann (30)
from 16:00
Players Overview
ShuaiZhang
China
- WTA ranking36
- WTA points1360
- Age33
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
JilTeichmann
Switzerland
- WTA ranking30
- WTA points1517
- Age25
- Height-
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
S. Zhang
J. Teichmann
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920