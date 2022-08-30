Madison Keys - Camila Giorgi

M. Keys vs C. Giorgi | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
M. Keys (20)
M. Keys (20)
C. Giorgi
C. Giorgi
from 23:00
Players Overview

Madison-Keys-headshot
MadisonKeys
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking20
  • WTA points2128
  • Age27
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight66kg
Camila-Giorgi-headshot
CamilaGiorgi
Italy
Italy
  • WTA ranking67
  • WTA points894
  • Age30
  • Height1.68m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
3

Wins

5 matches

2

Wins

Recent matches

M. Keys

C. Giorgi

