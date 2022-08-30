Madison Keys - Camila Giorgi
M. Keys vs C. Giorgi | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
M. Keys (20)
C. Giorgi
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
MadisonKeys
United States
- WTA ranking20
- WTA points2128
- Age27
- Height1.78m
- Weight66kg
CamilaGiorgi
Italy
- WTA ranking67
- WTA points894
- Age30
- Height1.68m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
3
Wins
5 matches
2
Wins
Recent matches
M. Keys
C. Giorgi
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920