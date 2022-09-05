Ons Jabeur - Ajla Tomljanovic
O. Jabeur vs A. Tomljanovic | US Open
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 05.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
O. Jabeur (5)
A. Tomljanovic
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Ons Jabeur and Ajla Tomljanovic book US Open quarter-final showdown after winning fourth-round matches
Ons Jabeur and Ajla Tomljanovic will meet in the US Open quarter-finals after winning their respective fourth-round matches in straight sets on Sunday night. Jabeur is the first African to reach the last eight in New York for 24 years, while the unseeded Tomljanovic – Serena Williams’ conqueror – is not looking too far ahead despite her stellar run.
Players Overview
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
- WTA ranking5
- WTA points3920
- Age28
- Height1.67m
- Weight-
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
- WTA ranking46
- WTA points1100
- Age29
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
O. Jabeur
A. Tomljanovic
Related matches
Women's Singles / Quarter-final
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920