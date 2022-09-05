Ons Jabeur - Ajla Tomljanovic

O. Jabeur vs A. Tomljanovic | US Open
Women's Singles | Quarter-final | 05.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
O. Jabeur (5)
O. Jabeur (5)
A. Tomljanovic
A. Tomljanovic
from 23:00
Ons Jabeur and Ajla Tomljanovic book US Open quarter-final showdown after winning fourth-round matches

Ons Jabeur and Ajla Tomljanovic will meet in the US Open quarter-finals after winning their respective fourth-round matches in straight sets on Sunday night. Jabeur is the first African to reach the last eight in New York for 24 years, while the unseeded Tomljanovic – Serena Williams’ conqueror – is not looking too far ahead despite her stellar run.

Michael Hincks
By
Michael Hincks
Updated 05/09/2022 at 09:29 GMT
Read all

Players Overview

Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
  • WTA ranking5
  • WTA points3920
  • Age28
  • Height1.67m
  • Weight-
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
  • WTA ranking46
  • WTA points1100
  • Age29
  • Height1.8m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
Ajla-Tomljanovic-headshot
AjlaTomljanovic
Australia
Australia
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

O. Jabeur

A. Tomljanovic

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

Latest news

US Open women

Jabeur battles past Mandlik but Sakkari crashes out

31/08/2022 at 22:06

US Open women

Top seed Swiatek eases past Paolini in straight sets

30/08/2022 at 23:31

