O. Jabeur vs S. Rogers | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 01.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
O. Jabeur (5)
S. Rogers (31)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Ons-Jabeur-headshot
OnsJabeur
Tunisia
Tunisia
  • WTA ranking5
  • WTA points3920
  • Age28
  • Height1.67m
  • Weight-
Shelby-Rogers-headshot
ShelbyRogers
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking31
  • WTA points1516
  • Age29
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight70kg

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

O. Jabeur

S. Rogers

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

