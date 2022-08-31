Paula Badosa - Petra Martic
P. Badosa vs P. Martic | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 31.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
P. Badosa (4)
P. Martic
from 23:00
Players Overview
PaulaBadosa
Spain
- WTA ranking4
- WTA points3980
- Age24
- Height1.8m
- Weight-
PetraMartic
Croatia
- WTA ranking54
- WTA points1049
- Age31
- Height1.81m
- Weight63kg
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
P. Badosa
P. Martic
