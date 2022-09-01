Rebecca Marino - Zhang Shuai
R. Marino vs S. Zhang | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 01.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
R. Marino
S. Zhang
from 23:00
Players Overview
RebeccaMarino
Canada
- WTA ranking106
- WTA points603
- Age31
- Height1.83m
- Weight64kg
ShuaiZhang
China
- WTA ranking36
- WTA points1360
- Age33
- Height1.77m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
R. Marino
S. Zhang
