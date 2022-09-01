Rebecca Marino - Zhang Shuai

R. Marino vs S. Zhang | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 01.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
R. Marino
R. Marino
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
from 23:00
Players Overview

Rebecca-Marino-headshot
RebeccaMarino
Canada
Canada
  • WTA ranking106
  • WTA points603
  • Age31
  • Height1.83m
  • Weight64kg
Shuai-Zhang-headshot
ShuaiZhang
China
China
  • WTA ranking36
  • WTA points1360
  • Age33
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Recent matches

R. Marino

S. Zhang

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

Latest news

US Open women

Jabeur battles past Mandlik but Sakkari crashes out

18 hours ago

US Open women

Top seed Swiatek eases past Paolini in straight sets

Yesterday at 23:31

LIVE MATCH: Rebecca Marino vs Zhang Shuai

US Open women - 1 September 2022

Follow the US Open women Tennis match between Rebecca Marino and Zhang Shuai live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 1 September 2022.

Find up to date US Open women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season's hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today's top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.