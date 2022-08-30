Serena Williams - Anett Kontaveit
S. Williams vs A. Kontaveit | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 2 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
S. Williams
A. Kontaveit (2)
from 23:00
Advertisement
Ad
Players Overview
SerenaWilliams
United States
- WTA ranking-
- WTA points-
- Age40
- Height1.75m
- Weight72kg
AnettKontaveit
Estonia
- WTA ranking2
- WTA points4360
- Age26
- Height1.74m
- Weight-
Statistics
Recent matches
S. Williams
A. Kontaveit
Related matches
Advertisement
Ad
Table
|Players
|Pts
|1
|8605
|2
|4360
|3
|4190
|4
|3980
|5
|3920