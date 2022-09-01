Veronika Kudermetova - Dalma Gálfi
V. Kudermetova vs D. Gálfi | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 01.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
V. Kudermetova (18)
D. Gálfi
from 23:00
Players Overview
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
- WTA ranking18
- WTA points2206
- Age25
- Height1.75m
- Weight-
DalmaGálfi
Hungary
- WTA ranking91
- WTA points676
- Age24
- Height1.78m
- Weight-
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
1 match
0
Wins
Recent matches
V. Kudermetova
D. Gálfi
