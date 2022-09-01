Veronika Kudermetova - Dalma Gálfi

V. Kudermetova vs D. Gálfi | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 01.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
V. Kudermetova (18)
V. Kudermetova (18)
D. Gálfi
D. Gálfi
from 23:00
Players Overview

Veronika-Kudermetova-headshot
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
Russia
  • WTA ranking18
  • WTA points2206
  • Age25
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-
Dalma-Gálfi-headshot
DalmaGálfi
Hungary
Hungary
  • WTA ranking91
  • WTA points676
  • Age24
  • Height1.78m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Veronika-Kudermetova-headshot
VeronikaKudermetova
Russia
Russia
Dalma-Gálfi-headshot
DalmaGálfi
Hungary
Hungary
1

Wins

1 match

0

Wins

Recent matches

V. Kudermetova

D. Gálfi

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

