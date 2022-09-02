Yuan Yue - Jessica Pegula
Y. Yuan vs J. Pegula | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 3 | 02.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
Y. Yuan
J. Pegula (8)
from 23:00
Players Overview
YueYuan
China
- WTA ranking142
- WTA points444
- Age23
- Height-
- Weight-
JessicaPegula
United States
- WTA ranking8
- WTA points3201
- Age28
- Height1.7m
- Weight-
