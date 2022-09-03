Zhang Shuai - Cori Gauff

S. Zhang vs C. Gauff | US Open
Women's Singles | Round 4 | 03.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Not started
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
C. Gauff (12)
C. Gauff (12)
from 23:00
Players Overview

Shuai-Zhang-headshot
ShuaiZhang
China
China
  • WTA ranking36
  • WTA points1360
  • Age33
  • Height1.77m
  • Weight-
Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
  • WTA ranking12
  • WTA points2687
  • Age18
  • Height1.75m
  • Weight-

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Shuai-Zhang-headshot
ShuaiZhang
China
China
Cori-Gauff-headshot
CoriGauff
United States
United States
0

Wins

1 match

1

Wins

Recent matches

S. Zhang

C. Gauff

Table

PlayersPts
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

Latest news

US Open women

Jabeur battles past Mandlik but Sakkari crashes out

31/08/2022 at 22:06

US Open women

Top seed Swiatek eases past Paolini in straight sets

30/08/2022 at 23:31

LIVE MATCH: Zhang Shuai vs Cori Gauff

US Open women - 3 September 2022

Follow the US Open women Tennis match between Zhang Shuai and Cori Gauff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 3 September 2022.

Find up to date US Open women results and match highlights with our live tennis coverage.

Fans can find the latest tennis news, interviews, expert commentary and videos. Follow all of this season's hottest tennis tournaments including Wimbledon and the US Open. Keep up with Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu and all of today's top tennis players. See your favourite players go head to head.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from tennis to football, cycling, snooker and more.