Andreescu's in-your-face style of tennis overwhelmed the Dane on a warm and sunny day on Arthur Ashe Stadium as she reached the last 16 on her U.S. Open debut.

Next up for the 19-year-old Indian Wells and Rogers Cup champion is a meeting with American Taylor Townsend, who defeated Sorana Cirstea.

Andreescu said she has never played anyone who comes to the net on virtually every point like 23-year-old Townsend but is ready to put in the work ahead of their Monday clash.

"Well, there aren't a lot of players that play like her, so I'm going to do my best to figure out what to do when she comes to the net," said Andreescu. "Like I said, I'm going to work on my passing shots tomorrow and stay as aggressive as I can."

Anett Kontaveit conceded her third round game against Belinda Bencic due to illness.

Kristie Ahn defeated Jelena Ostapenko with a 6-3 7-5 victory.

Julia Georges beat Kiki Bertens in straight set in a 6-2, 6-3 upset.

Belgium's Elise Mertens defeated Andrea Petkovic in straight sets to qualify for the second week.

Results

Kriistie Ahn (USA) beat Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 6-3 7-5

Julia Goerges (GER) beat Kiki Bertens (NED) 6-2 6-3

Elise Mertens (BEL) beat Andrea Petkovic (GER) 6-3 6-3

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) beat Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 6-4 6-4