Holder Osaka meets phenom Gauff, Nadal continues bid

After bursting onto the scene by defeating Venus Williams at Wimbledon, the 15-year-old Gauff has battled through three-set matches against Anastasia Potapovain and Timea Babos, but beating the number one seed and 2018 champion would easily represent the biggest scalp of her fledgling career.

"She's a big inspiration for everyone, she's 21, she has two slams [and] she's still striving for more," said Gauff, who will break into the top 100 with a win.

"I'm just curious to see how my game matches up against her - obviously I want to win."

Elsewhere, Nadal faces 170th should have few problems getting past world number 170 Hyeon Chang to reach the fourth round, but the battle to see who faces the Spaniard in the last 16 should be more competitive as John Isner and Marin Cilic do battle.

Bad-boy Nick Kyrgios will bring a potentially rowdy end to Saturday night on Arthur Ashe Stadium when he faces Russian Andrey Rublev.