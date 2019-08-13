AFP
QUIZ: Can you identify the tennis stars from just their eyes?
Le Buzz
Test your tennis knowledge by attempting to identify these well-known tennis stars from past and present - but you've only got the eyes to go from!
Do you think any of these stars will triumph at this year's US Open?
Post your views - and your score in the quiz - below...
