Eurosport
QUIZ: Who won these classic Roger Federer v Rafael Nadal matches?
Le Buzz
It’s one of the most famous rivalries in tennis history, but can you recall who won each of these top matches between the pair ahead of the US Open?
- I can’t protect Grand Slam record forever, says Federer
- Federer challenges Next Gen to compete with The Big 3
The pair have famously never previously met at Flushing Meadows, but could that change this year?
Take on the quiz below and post your score...
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react